1 arrested after armed robbery of Edmonton pharmacy in March

Police say a man wanted in connection to a robbery at an Edmonton pharmacy last month has been arrested.

The robbery happened at the Evansdale Pharmacy at 82 Street and 144 Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on March 29.

A man with a firearm entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics and cash.

Police have not said what, if anything, the robber got away with.

A 35-year-old male suspect was identified by investigators on April 3.

He was described by police as "armed and dangerous."

On April 8, he was arrested and charged with a number of offences, including robbery and possession of a prohibited firearm.