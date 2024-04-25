1 arrested in northern Alberta during public shelter order

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Residents of John D'Or Prairie, a community on the Little Red River Cree Nation in northern Alberta, were told to take shelter Thursday morning during a police operation.

    The shelter-in-place order was issued at 7:33 a.m. and lifted two hours later.

    Fort Vermilion RCMP were said to be "responding to a high-risk police situation at a residence" in John D'Or Prairie.

    One person was arrested and taken into custody.

    Police said they would provide more information after charges were laid. 

