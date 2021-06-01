EDMONTON -- A man is under arrest and police are searching for a second attacker after a man was assaulted in southwest Edmonton last week.

An alarm company employee sent police to a high-rise complex near 106A Street and 46 Avenue at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, as they watched an assault via surveillance cameras, the Edmonton Police Service said.

A 61-year-old man was leaving for work when two men approached and attacked him, police said.

Police said the attackers repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped the man before robbing him, leaving, and then coming back to steal more things from the "semi-conscious" man.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man who matched the description of one of the attackers and chased him. They caught him hiding in a dumpster, EPS said.

James Dennis Winterburn, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and obstructing a peace officer.

The second attacker is on the loose. Police describe him as 25-35 years old, Indigenous, approximately six feet tall and clean shaven. He was wearing glasses, police added.

The victim is in hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about him or the attack is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.