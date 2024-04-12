EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery

    Edmonton police are looking to identify a suspect in a liquor store robbery. (Source: EPS) Edmonton police are looking to identify a suspect in a liquor store robbery. (Source: EPS)
    Share

    Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.

    On Wednesday March 20, 2024, around 7:30 p.m., two men entered a liquor store in Bonnie Doon, assaulted an employee, stole bottles of alcohol and fled on foot, according to police.

    One of the men was arrested and is facing charges of robbery and wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence.

    Police are still looking for the second man, described as being 185 cm tall and weighing around 90 kg, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left hand.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot

    A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News