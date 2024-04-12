1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery

Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.

On Wednesday March 20, 2024, around 7:30 p.m., two men entered a liquor store in Bonnie Doon, assaulted an employee, stole bottles of alcohol and fled on foot, according to police.

One of the men was arrested and is facing charges of robbery and wearing a disguise while committing an indictable offence.

Police are still looking for the second man, described as being 185 cm tall and weighing around 90 kg, with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.