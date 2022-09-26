1 assessed by EMS at scene of fire in central Edmonton
Flames broke out at a central Edmonton house Monday morning.
Edmontonian Arthur Wilkinson says he was walking down 106 Avenue when he saw a plume of smoke.
"As I got closer, I saw the flames going into the sky with the smoke," he recalled.
Video he took shows fire engulfing an exterior staircase at the back of a house on 105A Avenue between 96 and 97 Streets.
According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Darryl Stang, the blaze was reported to 911 around 7:45 a.m.
"The initial crews arrived within three minutes. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming up the back, called for two more units," Stang told CTV News Edmonton on scene, noting a total of 24 firefighters ended up responding.
"Initially, people thought it was coming through the roof from the front, but when you get around to the back, they were contained to the exterior staircase out back."
While the flames never made their way inside, the interior sustained "relevant" smoke damage, he said.
One person was assessed on scene by EMS, but not taken to hospital.
"Reminded of when I was a child and our house burnt down when I was nine years old," commented Wilkinson.
"It was kind of horrifying and shocking and I feel sorry for the people that are in there."
It's not known how many people lived in the house.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lasts all week
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Food, shelter top priorities as Fiona damage becomes clear
Residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are coming to terms with the full scope of the damage left behind after post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the region over the weekend as one of the strongest storms Canada's East Coast has ever faced.
Here's how to donate to Fiona relief for Atlantic Canada
Canadians who are not impacted by the devastation caused by post-tropical storm Fiona over the weekend are being asked by the Red Cross to donate to relief efforts.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane this week.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
Suspect in Montreal South Shore triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain in southeast Calgary
One person was killed after being hit by a CTrain in southeast Calgary on Sunday night.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks
The game-winning goal in his first game made for a solid first impression for Jonathan Huberdeau in his Calgary Flames debut.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: Voters head to polls
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged following Regina high school lockdown: police
A 13-year-old girl is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a Regina high school last week.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
No injuries reported after early morning apartment blaze: Regina Fire
No injuries were reported after a south Regina apartment fire early on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today. Here's how it works
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.
-
What you need to know about the September 30 holiday and who gets it off
The second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is approaching and there are some things you should know about who gets the day off.
Montreal
-
Suspect in Montreal South Shore triple homicide, fire to appear in court
A man suspected to be involved in a triple homicide in Brossard is expected to appear in court to face charges of murder and arson.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ, PQ leaders head to Fiona-battered Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Two of Quebec's main party leaders are heading to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, which is in cleanup mode after a battering from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Ottawa
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Teen dead, three others injured in west Quebec street racing crash
A teenage girl is dead and three other young people are seriously injured after a street racing crash in west Quebec on Sunday.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available for all adults in Ottawa today
Starting today, bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available to anyone in Ontario 18 or older.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Wilmot Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.
-
OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
-
'It is frustrating': Shantz Family Farm suspends pick your own pumpkins due to dry growing season
A field that is normally dotted with orange pumpkins, bringing families flocking to it to pick the perfect pumpkin, looks a lot different this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
15 dead, 24 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 15 people and wounding 24 others before shooting himself dead, authorities said.
-
Calgary man charged after suspected drunk driving crash in northern Ontario
A 37-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with failing to comply with demands for a breathalyzer following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17.
Winnipeg
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Support for Manitoba PCs has slipped since last election, NDP holds the lead
It has been three years since the governing Progressive Conservative party was re-elected in Manitoba, but new data shows support for the party has slipped as more Manitobans look to the NDP.
-
Winnipeggers urged to use walk-in clinics to ease wait times in ERs
With people waiting hours to get care in Winnipeg's emergency and urgent care departments, the health region's top doctor is urging people to consider visiting walk-in clinics instead.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s last 'wildfire of note' classified as 'being held,' unlikely to spread
B.C.'s only remaining "wildfire of note" is unlikely to spread, officials say, and will be reclassified Monday morning.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seek victims, witnesses after man exposes himself downtown
Victoria police are looking for other victims after officers arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman downtown and then followed her for several blocks. Police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Chambers Street just before 3 p.m.
-
NEW
NEW | Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs plan rally at legislature over Coastal GasLink
Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation and their supporters are planning a rally at the B.C. legislature on Tuesday to "make an important announcement" about their efforts to stop a natural gas pipeline under construction on their territory.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.