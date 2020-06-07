Advertisement
1 charged after anti-racism rally in Edmonton
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 2:53PM MDT
Edmonton anti-racism rally continues on Jasper Avenue.
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have confirmed a mischief charge was laid after a protester used a sign to smash the window on a police vehicle after Friday’s anti-racism rally.
The man, whose name has not been released, was released on an order to appear in court at a later date.
Police also said a woman hit an officer in the face during the rally. She was released without being charged, but the incident is still under investigation.