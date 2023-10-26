1 charged in drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton, police still searching for driver

One person has been charged after a drive-by shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Laurel last week.

Police were working on a follow-up investigation shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 19 when an officer saw a white SUV drive by a home near Mabuhay Park and fire multiple shots at homes in the area.

The officer turned on his lights and approached the SUV, whose driver sped off.

Air 1 and the tactical unit were called and the SUV was located at 30 Street and 15 Avenue.

Officers approached the SUV and a man got out of the passenger side and pointed a gun at an officer in his vehicle.

The SUV drove off and the man ran away.

With the help of Air 1, the man was arrested shortly after.

Officers found a handgun nearby with a defaced serial number.

No one was injured and police say the shooting was targeted.

"It was certainly a close call for our officer and for residents in the community," Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart with Edmonton Police Service's guns and gangs section said in a Thursday news release. "Shootings like this remain a significant public safety concern that we are working diligently to address, and we are thankful that there were no injuries or loss of life that evening."

A 20-year-old man was charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, recklessly discharging a firearm, tampering with a serial number, mischief and failure to comply with an order.

He remains in custody.

Police are still searching for the SUV and its other occupant or occupants.

The vehicle is described as a newer model Mitsubishi SUV.

Anyone who was in the Laurel area or who may have video footage of the SUV or the shooting is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.