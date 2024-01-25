1 charged in Fort McMurray drugs, weapons bust

A Fort McMurray resident has been charged in connection to a drug investigation.

Police found more than half a kilogram of cocaine, 40 illicit prescription pills, $13,000 in cash, and three firearms when they searched a home in the Wood Buffalo neighbourhood on Jan. 18.

One of the firearms, a loaded handgun, had been previously reported stolen from Bruderheim, Alta.

Additionally, police found "thousands" of rounds of ammunition and two prohibited over-capacity magazines.

The 38-year-old charged did possess them lawfully, police allege.

They face a total of 25 charges related to drugs, firearms and property obtained by crime.

They are being held in police custody and will appear in court at the end of February.