1 dead, 1 hurt in crash southeast of Leduc

A Wetaskiwin County resident was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

The resident, who was not identified by RCMP in a news release on Friday, was one of two drivers involved in the crash at the intersection of Highway 814 and Township Road 490 around 6 p.m.

They died at the scene.

The other driver, a 42-year-old Wetaskiwin resident, was hospitalized but expected to survive.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.