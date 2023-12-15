EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash southeast of Leduc

    Generic RCMP

    A Wetaskiwin County resident was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

    The resident, who was not identified by RCMP in a news release on Friday, was one of two drivers involved in the crash at the intersection of Highway 814 and Township Road 490 around 6 p.m.

    They died at the scene.

    The other driver, a 42-year-old Wetaskiwin resident, was hospitalized but expected to survive.

    RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision. 

