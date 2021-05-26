EDMONTON -- A woman was killed near High Street Wednesday morning when the dumpster she was believed to be in was emptied into a garbage truck.

Police were called around 7 a.m.

According to an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson, the truck driver didn't realize there were people in the dumpster until after they had emptied it.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, an alley at 125 Street and 102 Avenue.

"It appears the deceased sustained significant injuries that appear to have occurred during the garbage collection process," EPS' Scott Pattison said.

A male whose age was unknown was taken to hospital. He was expected to survive.

Police are not investigating the incident as a criminal death.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein