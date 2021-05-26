EDMONTON -- A woman is dead after an incident involving a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

Police and emergency responders were called early Wednesday to an alley near 124 Street and 102 Avenue.

Officers on scene confirmed a woman was killed and a man had to be taken to hospital.

Police were restricting access to the High Street alley and involved garbage truck. A ladder could be seen extending out of the dump bed.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein