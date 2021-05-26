Advertisement
1 dead, 1 hurt in Westmount incident
Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 9:19AM MDT
Police said a woman was killed and a man hurt in an incident involving a garbage truck near High Street on May 26, 2021.
Share:
EDMONTON -- A woman is dead after an incident involving a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
Police and emergency responders were called early Wednesday to an alley near 124 Street and 102 Avenue.
Officers on scene confirmed a woman was killed and a man had to be taken to hospital.
Police were restricting access to the High Street alley and involved garbage truck. A ladder could be seen extending out of the dump bed.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
RELATED IMAGES