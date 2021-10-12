1 dead, 1 in hospital after crash outside Edmonton

EDMONTON -

One woman is dead following a serious crash on Highway 43 Monday night.

Around 5:45 p.m., Beaverlodge RCMP attended a head-on collision between an SUV and a pickup truck on Highway 43 near Highway 723, about four kilometres east of Beaverlodge, Alta.

The 36-year-old woman driver from Grande Cache, Alta., was transported to a Grande Prairie hospital but later died from her injuries.

According to police, the other driver, a 62-year-old man from Hythe, Alta., was treated by paramedics on scene and remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours while RCMP investigated the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955.