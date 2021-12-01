1 dead, 1 in hospital after rollover near Grande Prairie

EDMONTON -

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in the County of Grande Prairie.

On Wednesday morning, RCMP responded to a crash involving a tanker truck on Highway 672 and Range Road 70.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but according to police, their passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The road was closed and traffic diverted. RCMP encouraged drivers to choose an alternate route.

Officers said no further information will be provided.