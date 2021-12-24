1 dead, 1 injured at 2-vehicle collision near CFB Edmonton

Along with Morinville fire rescue, military police, and Edmonton Garrison Emergency Medical Services, RCMP responded to the accident along Highway 28, between township roads 542 and 544 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch). Along with Morinville fire rescue, military police, and Edmonton Garrison Emergency Medical Services, RCMP responded to the accident along Highway 28, between township roads 542 and 544 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

Edmonton Top Stories