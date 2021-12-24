1 dead, 1 injured at 2-vehicle collision near CFB Edmonton

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash north of the city near Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

Along with Morinville fire rescue, military police, and Edmonton Garrison Emergency Medical Services, RCMP responded at 1:45 p.m. to the accident along Highway 28, between township roads 542 and 544.

According to police, a southbound car lost control and collided head-on with a northbound SUV.

The one occupant of the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and only occupant of the car was declared dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that poor road conditions were a contributor to the loss of control and head-on collision," RCMP said in a statement. "The RCMP extends their condolences to the family of the deceased."

No information about the identities of the vehicle occupants was available from police as next of kin notification had not been completed.

"RCMP advise motorists on rural roads that at this time road conditions are poor and to drive with caution."