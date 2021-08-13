EDMONTON -- Alberta RCMP say a man is dead and a woman is injured after an off-highway vehicle braked suddenly for a deer.

Mounties said they were on patrol on Aug. 6 along Highway 695, about 15 kilometres west of Highway 35, near Keg River when they found a woman signalling for help on the side of the road.

The 22-year-old man driving the off-road vehicle was thrown from his seat onto the highway after braking for the deer, police were told. The vehicle ended up in a ditch. The driver was declared dead on scene.

The 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to RCMP, no further public updates are anticipated about the incident.