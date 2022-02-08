1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash outside Edmonton

A man from Smoky Lake, Alta., has died following a two-vehicle crash Monday night.

At around 6 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 28 near Range Road 162 where a semi and car collided head on.

The driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead on scene by EMS and a female passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP said.

The driver and lone occupant of the semi was not hurt in the incident, police added.

RCMP redirected traffic for several hours to clean up the scene and investigate.

The preliminary investigation indicates the car drove into the lane of the oncoming semi, RCMP said.

Mounties said no charges are expected and the name of the man will not be released.

An autopsy is scheduled in Edmonton at a later date.

Smoky lake is about 114 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.