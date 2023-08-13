1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) logo is seen in this undated handout photo. The TSB is investigating a weekend plane crash in central Alberta's Beaverhill Lake area that left 1 dead and 1 person seriously injured. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB) The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) logo is seen in this undated handout photo. The TSB is investigating a weekend plane crash in central Alberta's Beaverhill Lake area that left 1 dead and 1 person seriously injured. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB)