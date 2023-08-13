1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta

One person is dead after a plane crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.

Friday night, around 9:10 p.m., Tofield RCMP were contacted by Trenton Joint Rescue and asked to help locate an overdue plane, with two people onboard that was believed to have crashed into Beaverhill Lake.

Tofield RCMP, Beaver County Fire and Rescue, Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Search and Rescue Canada officers helped in the search. The plane was discovered shortly after midnight Saturday morning about 200 metres offshore in the northwest portion of the lake.

One person was dead and the other seriously injured.

The injured person was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton hospital.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board (CTAISB) and Transportation Safety Board (TSB).

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.