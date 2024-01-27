1 dead, 2 hurt in 3-truck crash near Grande Prairie

A person is dead and two others are injured after a truck drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie Saturday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., RCMP a Dodge Dakota driving north crossed the centre line was heading north on the highway near Canfor Haul Road when it crossed the centre line.

The truck crossed into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Silverado.

RCMP say the crash sent the Silverado into the ditch where it then crashed into a Ford F550, which had driven off the road to avoid the initial crash.

The 57-year-old Grande Prairie man driving the Silverado was killed. He did not have a passenger.

Mounties say the two other drivers were hurt. Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The road remained closed until around 5:15 p.m.