

CTV News Edmonton





One person is dead and two others injured after a single vehicle crash in Fort McMurray.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday on Gravelstone Road.

The car carrying the three occupants went off the road and hit a home, causing some damage to a gas line.

A 17-year-old boy from Athabasca was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old man driving the car suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.

A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Several people were also evacuated from the area as a result of damage to the gas line.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.