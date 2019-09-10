1 dead, 2 injured after car hits home, gas line in Fort McMurray
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:14AM MDT
One person is dead and two others injured after a single vehicle crash in Fort McMurray.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday on Gravelstone Road.
The car carrying the three occupants went off the road and hit a home, causing some damage to a gas line.
A 17-year-old boy from Athabasca was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 22-year-old man driving the car suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital in Edmonton.
A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.
Several people were also evacuated from the area as a result of damage to the gas line.
Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.