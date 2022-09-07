1 dead, 2 injured after 'random' attacks in north Edmonton, police asking residents to shelter in place

Police are asking residents, drivers, and pedestrians in the area of Hermitage Road and Henry Avenue NW to shelter in place because there is a male in the area with an edged weapon.

One person is dead, and two have been injured as a result.

Police say the assaults are random in nature.

The attacker is described as male with curly black hair, light skin, with a dark hoodie and grey shirt.

He is also described as dishevelled and untidy.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Edmonton Catholic Schools has confirmed that they have locked the exterior doors of their schools as a precaution, impacting dismissal at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School, St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Junior High School, Anne Fitzgerald Catholic Elementary School, and St. Maria Goretti Catholic Elementary School.

Edmonton Public Schools also locked exterior doors at Homesteader, Belmont, Sifton, and Overlanders schools. Dismissal at those schools has also been delayed.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.