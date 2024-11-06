1 dead, 2 injured in Parkland County crash involving school bus

One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.

A southbound SUV on Range Road 273 was hit by an eastbound school bus when the SUV tried to cross Highway 627, RCMP's initial investigation has revealed.

The 18-year-old woman from Devon who was behind the SUV's wheel died at the scene.

Her passenger, whose age and gender was not released by police in a news release on Wednesday, was taken to hospital by STARS.

The driver and lone occupant of the bus was also hospitalized with minor injuries, according to police.