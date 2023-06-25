1 dead, 3 in hospital after Sunday morning crash in southeast Edmonton

Police say speed and impairment are behind a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers say a 2007 Dodge Ram truck was speeding on the bridge on the wrong side of the road, heading north in the southbound lanes of Wayne Gretzky Drive.

The truck nearly hit a southbound EPS patrol car just before crashing into an Audi Q5 that was travelling behind the police vehicle.

A 21-year-old woman in the Audi died on scene, and the Audi's 31-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital in critical condition. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital. Her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Police say speed and impairment are both factors in the crash. EPS Major Collisions is investigating.