1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in multiple vehicle crash north of Westlock
A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving multiple vehicles north of Edmonton.
RCMP responded to a crash Saturday afternoon north of Westlock, near Highway 44 and Range Road 602.
Six other people were taken to area hospitals by ground ambulance.
Police anticipate traffic disruptions to area highways for several hours as investigators comb the scene.
No further information was available.
