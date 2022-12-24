1 dead, 6 sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash north of Westlock

A woman was killed Christmas Eve in a crash involving two vehicles north of Edmonton.

RCMP responded to a crash involving a passenger van and pickup early Saturday afternoon north of Westlock, near Highway 44 and Range Road 602. The driver, who was the only person in the pickup, was declared dead on scene.

All six people inside the van, one child and five adults, were taken to either the University of Alberta or Westlock hospital by ground ambulance. According to Alberta Health Services, one patient was in critical condition, another was in urgent but stable condition, and the four others were stable.

Police anticipate traffic disruptions to area highways for several hours as investigators comb the scene.

Officers believe road conditions were a contributor to the crash.