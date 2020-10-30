EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a northern Alberta highway Friday morning.

RCMP, fire and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 43 at 9:10 a.m., said police.

Beaverlodge RCMP said an SUV and pick-up truck crashed while driving in "unknown directions" on Highway 43.

One person in the SUV died, said RCMP.

Traffic on Highway 43 near Township 730 is reduced to one lane. RCMP say if the investigation requires complete closure of the highway traffic will be diverted to nearby roads.

Beaverlodge RCMP say to avoid unnecessary travel as road conditions are currently poor.

The investigation will continue for several hours, and no further information is available at this time said RCMP.