EDMONTON -- There was a fatal collision involving a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV Tuesday morning near Westlock, Alta.

RCMP's preliminary investigation shows the semi-tractor trailer was heading northbound on Highway 44 when it collided with the southbound SUV at 11 a.m.

A passenger in the SUV died on scene. The SUV's driver was hurt. The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.

Police were limiting traffic on Highway 44 near Township Road 622 that afternoon while a collision analyst investigated.