1 dead after assault near downtown Edmonton: EPS
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 7:48AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 7:48AM MDT
According to police one person has died after an assault Monday night at 107 Avenue and 116 Street in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- One person is dead after an assault Monday night near downtown Edmonton.
According to police it happened at a gas station by 107 Avenue and 116 Street around 6 p.m.
Police told CTV News Edmonton the victim has died.
Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.
More to come…
