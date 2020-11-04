EDMONTON -- A man from Camrose is dead after a crash between an SUV and a semi-tractor Wednesday morning.

Tofield RCMP were called to the crash on Highway 14 at approximately 11 a.m.

RCMP say an SUV driving south on Highway 834 failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a semi-tractor driving west on Highway 14.

The 59-year-old man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

RCMP will not be releasing his name.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured, said police.

Tofield RCMP and a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate.

The highway was closed for several hours but reopened around 7:38 p.m., according to 511 Alberta.

Tofield is approximately 68 kilometres east of Edmonton.