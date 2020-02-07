EDMONTON -- A woman is dead after a crash southwest of Bonnyville on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 28 near Township Road 604 southwest of Bonnyville around 7:45 after receiving a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Police investigation showed that an SUV travelling eastbound on the highway and a car travelling westbound collided. A second westbound car then hit the two vehicles.

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as an Elk Point resident.

The woman in the first car suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, and was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to Edmonton.

The man in the second car was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 28 was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

Icy conditions were reported on the highway at the time of the crash.