1 dead after crash northeast of Edmonton

A man is dead after a crash on Tuesday southwest of Bonnyville.

Emergency crews were called to HIghway 28 near Range Road 482 at 1:30 p.m.

Police say a Honda Civic crossed the centre line and hit a Ram pickup truck.

The 46-year-old man driving the Honda, a Bonnyville resident, was declared dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

No charges are anticipated.

Bonnyville is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.