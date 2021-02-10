EDMONTON -- A man is dead after a house fire in Cold Lake Sunday morning.

On Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m., Cold Lake RCMP, emergency services and firefighters responded to calls of a house fire on Lake Avenue in Cold Lake North.

Smoke was seen coming from the home, and first responders found a man inside when they arrived.

He was taken to a hospital in Cold Lake where he later died.

Police have deemed the fire non-suspicious.