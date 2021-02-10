Advertisement
1 dead after house fire in northern Alta.: RCMP
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 2:06PM MST
RCMP (File - Sean Amato/CTV News)
EDMONTON -- A man is dead after a house fire in Cold Lake Sunday morning.
On Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m., Cold Lake RCMP, emergency services and firefighters responded to calls of a house fire on Lake Avenue in Cold Lake North.
Smoke was seen coming from the home, and first responders found a man inside when they arrived.
He was taken to a hospital in Cold Lake where he later died.
Police have deemed the fire non-suspicious.