EDMONTON -- An 18-year-old man from Wabasca is dead after the off-road vehicle he was riding in was involved in a crash with a semi-truck.

Slave Lake RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 754 around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to police, the semi, which was hauling a load of logs, and the victim’s vehicle were both travelling westbound on Highway 754 when the crash happened.

The off-road vehicle, which had three people inside, veered into a ditch and landed on its roof.

The 18-year-old man driving that vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died in hospital. The other two people in the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police have not disclosed the type of off-road vehicle the victim was driving.