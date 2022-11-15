1 dead after overnight house fire in northern Alberta
One person is dead after a house fire about 23 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.
Around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a fire at a home in Grovedale, Alta., with a report of one occupant inside.
The occupant was rescued from the home, but emergency crews were not able to revive them.
The victim’s age and gender have not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Grovedale is about 479 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
