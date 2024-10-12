1 dead after pedestrian struck on Highway 39 early Saturday morning

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on Highway 39 between Range Roads 261 and 262 by a truck.

EMS pronounced the adult aged male dead on scene as a result of the collision.

The truck driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for impaired driving causing death.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.