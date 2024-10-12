EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead after pedestrian struck on Highway 39 early Saturday morning

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

    At 3:30 a.m., Leduc and Devon RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on Highway 39 between Range Roads 261 and 262 by a truck.

    EMS pronounced the adult aged male dead on scene as a result of the collision.

    The truck driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested for impaired driving causing death.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News