EDMONTON -- A 24-year-old woman has died after a rollover on Highway 986 near Little Buffalo, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

According to police, the SUV was headed westbound when it went off the road and rolled into a ditch.

There were five people in the SUV. One woman was declared dead on scene. The driver and another occupant were critically injured and taken to hospital. Another was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and one person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Little Buffalo is about 465 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.