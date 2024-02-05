EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain

    A van and a train were involved in a crash in Stony Plain, Alta. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A van and a train were involved in a crash in Stony Plain, Alta. on Feb. 5, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.

    A CTV News Edmonton camera captured images of a minivan with damage to the front and sides.

    Police have not said if there are any injuries in addition to the fatality.

    The Town of Stony Plain said the crossing as well as Highway 779 and Range Road 14 are closed until further notice.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

    Golf Course Road and other eastward crossings are open.

