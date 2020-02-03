EDMONTON -- A woman has died after a single vehicle crash over the weekend.

An SUV was northbound on Highway 897 at the intersection of Township Road 562 near Frog Lake when it went off the road and rolled into a ditch.

A 56-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. She was from Frog Lake.

The man driving the SUV was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Frog Lake is about 248 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.