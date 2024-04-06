1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.

Around 10:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 2, on the east side of the overpass approaching Sparrow Drive.

Three vehicles were involved. The driver of a small SUV, a 55-year-old Edmonton resident, was killed in the crash.

The people in the two other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP believe neither road conditions nor impairment were factors in the crash.