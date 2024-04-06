EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday

    Emergency crews at the scene of a three-vehicle crash near the Edmonton International Airport on April 5, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Emergency crews at the scene of a three-vehicle crash near the Edmonton International Airport on April 5, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

    One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.

     

    Around 10:30 p.m., RCMP were called to the crash at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 2, on the east side of the overpass approaching Sparrow Drive.

     

    Three vehicles were involved. The driver of a small SUV, a 55-year-old Edmonton resident, was killed in the crash.

     

    The people in the two other vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

     

    RCMP believe neither road conditions nor impairment were factors in the crash.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News