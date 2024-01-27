EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead south of Grande Prairie

    An investigation is underway into the cause of a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead Saturday morning on Highway 40 near the Canfor Cut Across south of Grande Prairie.

    Motorists are advised by police to use alternative routes in the area while RCMP officers and a collision analyst investigate the scene.

    Expect delays for most of the day.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

