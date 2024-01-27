3-vehicle collision leaves 1 dead south of Grande Prairie
An investigation is underway into the cause of a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead Saturday morning on Highway 40 near the Canfor Cut Across south of Grande Prairie.
Motorists are advised by police to use alternative routes in the area while RCMP officers and a collision analyst investigate the scene.
Expect delays for most of the day.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
In an RV outside Walmart, a senior dreams of housing as 'dramatic reversal' plays out
Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Light is back at home in a recreational vehicle outside a Walmart in East Vancouver, having recently been discharged from hospital after an accident.
Trudeau and Singh's teams quietly planning electoral reform legislation
As progress on some measures in the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement continue to play out publicly, the two parties have quietly been in talks to table electoral reform legislation before the next federal vote.
More countries pause funds for UN Palestinian agency; Israel wants it replaced
Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland became the latest countries on Saturday to pause funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), following allegations that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Here's where you can see the world's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.
Likelihood of need to invoke Emergencies Act again has decreased: outgoing NSIA Thomas
The prime minister's outgoing national security advisor says the likelihood of having to invoke the Emergencies Act again in the future to dismantle a trucker convoy-type event has decreased since the federal government's first and last use of the legislation.
W5 How Celine Dion sharing her story is inspiring other sufferers of stiff person syndrome
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
Canada 'vastly underestimating' oil sands carbon emissions: study
A new study suggests Canada is underreporting the amount of carbon emissions the Athabasca oil sands of Alberta produce by 1,900 to 6,300 per cent.
A Holocaust survivor in Israel recalls that trauma through the lens of Oct. 7 attack
Gad Partok was 10 years old in 1942 when Nazis stormed his street in the coastal Tunisian town of Nabeul. He saw them going door to door, hauling out his neighbours, shooting them and burning down their homes. Like so many Jews who moved to Israel after the war, Partok believed Israel would be a place where he would finally be free from persecution.
Calgary
-
1 climber dead after fall on Mt. Temple in Banff National Park
One person is dead after an incident that took place while climbing Temple Mountain in Banff National Park Friday.
-
Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer out 8 weeks with fractured foot
The Calgary Flames say forward A.J. Greer will be out for eight weeks with a fractured foot.
-
Hitmen blank Wheat Kings 8-0 as Garrett records first career shutout
Alex Garrett recorded his first career shutout as the Calgary Hitmen blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 8-0 Friday night at the Saddledome.
Saskatoon
-
Province moves forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite concerns
The provincial government is moving forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite mounting concerns from health professionals.
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Serious collision blocks off highway near Milestone
A serious collision has blocked off the highway near Milestone on Saturday afternoon.
Regina
-
-
-
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
Atlantic
-
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
-
Customers visit Quinpool Road McDonald’s before it closes Saturday
After more than four decades of operation, the McDonald’s on Quinpool Road in Halifax will serve its last burger early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother of 18 to turn 100 years old in February
In a few days, Vincella Richards will celebrate a significant milestone – turning 100.
-
20 Toronto restaurants make Yelp Canada's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024'
For Toronto foodies, it may come as no surprise that the city’s restaurants have dominated Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2024.
-
W5
Montreal
-
27-year-old man fatally shot inside Montreal taxi
A 27-year-old man riding in a taxi was fatally shot Friday night in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
-
Montreal researchers developing AI that could help us settle the moon
The Astrolith research unit at Polytechnique Montréal is developing a type of artificial intelligence that could one day contribute to lunar exploration.
-
Man charged in Montreal with 2nd-degree murder of wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Narjess Ben Yedder, a 32-year-old woman found lifeless in Montreal Friday.
Ottawa
-
Man and dog treated for hypothermia after falling through ice on Ottawa River
Ottawa Fire Services have rescued a man and a dog who fell through ice on the Ottawa River.
-
'No risk' that Queen's University will close, school principal says
The head of Queen's University is assuring students and faculty that the university will not close, amid reports the school is facing significant financial difficulties.
-
Post-secondary schools must guarantee housing for international students: Ontario
Ontario colleges and universities will be required to guarantee housing for incoming international students, Minister Jill Dunlop announced Friday.
Kitchener
-
Flood warning issued for New Hamburg, flood watch for Ayr
Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.
-
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
-
Serious injuries for pedestrian in Waterloo crash
The latest serious, pedestrian-involved crash in the region has prompted police to issue a reminder to residents.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
Winnipeg
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
-
Emergency demolition planned after warehouse fire on Logan Avenue
An emergency demolition is planned for an industrial building that partially collapsed in a fire Saturday morning.
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
Vancouver
-
'Absolutely devastating': Fire destroys iconic Steveston grocery store
A Steveston institution went up in flames Friday night, and fire crews say the building is a total loss.
-
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
-
Vehicle 'intentionally set' on fire in Surrey, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say they are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire outside a home in Newton on Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Atmospheric rivers roll over B.C., melting snow and triggering flood advisories
Balmy weather and a series of rainstorms forecast for British Columbia's South Coast have set off flood advisories for rivers, streams and low-lying areas.
-
-
