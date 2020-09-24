EDMONTON -- A man died in a boating incident on the Peace River on Tuesday.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, Fairview RCMP and emergency crews received a satellite SOS call about stranded boaters on the river.

Rescuers found a party of four people, one of whom was a man who had suffered critical injuries. He died on scene.

Police aren’t releasing any other details at this point, except to say that an autopsy has been scheduled in Edmonton for a later date.