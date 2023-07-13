1 dead in early morning downtown crash

Passersby watch as emergency responders work at the scene of a fatal crash at 107A Avenue and 99 Street on July 13, 2023. Passersby watch as emergency responders work at the scene of a fatal crash at 107A Avenue and 99 Street on July 13, 2023.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island