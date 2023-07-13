1 dead in early morning downtown crash

A person died in a crash with a light pole in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.

The driver appeared to have been headed east on 107A Avenue when they hit a pole near 99 Street.

Emergency responders performed life-saving measures but the person died on the scene.

Police said it was possible the driver suffered a medical episode, but that an official cause of death will be decided by a medical examiner.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein