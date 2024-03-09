1 dead in Friday night motor vehicle collision on Highway 43
A 26-year-old Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident is dead after a serious motor vehicle collision that took place on Highway 43 near the Williamson Park entrance Friday night.
Valleyview RCMP responded to reports of a collision between a pickup and a quad at 7:18 p.m. When police arrived, they discovered the driver of the quad was dead on scene.
The four people in the truck were not injured.
Police say they believe that the quad was crossing Highway 43 when it made contact with the pick up truck.
Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report
An internal RCMP review of the force's response to "Freedom Convoy" protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode ended.
Former Wood-Buffalo MLA Guy Boutilier, 65, dies
The first mayor of the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo has died.
Hundreds of Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban launch their Canadian lives at Calgary airport
Hundreds of refugees touched down in Calgary Friday morning, leaving a life under the Taliban behind them.
Charges laid after Calgary man found dead in Greenview home
Calgary police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a Greenview home on Valentine's Day.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
‘There’s none here’: Sask. family seeks out of province specialist for child’s medical needs
Saskatchewan faced a setback when the last pediatric gastroenterologist in the province closed their practice in March 2023, leaving families like Zach's struggling to find adequate care.
-
Sask. food banks, non-profits push for Canada's new disability benefit to be 'fully funded'
Multiple Saskatchewan food banks, along with dozens of non-profits across Canada, are pushing for a “fully funded” Canada Disability Benefit in the upcoming budget.
Saskatchewan keeps Brier hopes alive with win over Northwest Territories
Team Saskatchewan still has a shot at the Brier championship after a dominant 7-0 win over The Northwest Territories on Friday night.
'Sustainable shopping option': New second-hand YWCA shop to focus on furniture and appliances
Regina’s Warehouse District will soon be home to a new second-hand shop, which fill focus on furniture and appliances.
Regina Public Library considering more options for new downtown location
Rising costs have left the Regina Public Library (RPL) considering more options for its new downtown location.
Fatal collision involving pedestrian in North Vancouver
The BC Coroners Service has joined crash reconstruction experts at the scene of a "serious vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in North Vancouver Saturday morning.
Wind warnings cancel ferry sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings on its busiest route Saturday morning due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia.
-
-
Eby downplays Danielle Smith's concerns about diversion of B.C. safe-supply drugs
British Columbia Premier David Eby is downplaying concerns raised by his Alberta counterpart Danielle Smith about the diversion of safe supply opioids from B.C.
Daylight Saving Time: when do clocks 'spring forward' in Ontario?
It's almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
The PWHL's success is a chance for women's hockey to 'grow,' Natalie Spooner says
After one of her games in February, Natalie Spooner wanted to take a picture with her one-year-old son, Rory. Decked head-to-toe in her equipment, Spooner stood with her son when she found out she had been named the game's first star.
About 2,500 people were without power in Scarborough Saturday: Toronto Hydro
About 2,500 people were without power in Scarborough Saturday, according to Toronto Hydro.
Daylight saving time: Here's when the clocks go forward in Montreal
It's that time of year once again to change your clocks. The time will spring forward by one hour this weekend as daylight saving time starts.
Two overnight stabbings in Montreal
Two men were stabbed in Montreal early Saturday morning in separate incidents.
Montreal woman speaks out after 'dehumanizing' egg retrieval with the MUHC
A woman who froze her eggs with the MUHC Reproductive Centre is speaking out about her experience, describing it as 'a nightmare that just doesn't end.'
Pimicikamak Cree Nation chief declares state of emergency over nursing shortage
A First Nation community in northern Manitoba declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon over a lack of nurses.
Main Street building 'a complete loss' after major fire
A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be “a complete loss” by the city after a major fire Friday evening.
Multiple people displaced after early morning fire
Multiple residents are displaced after an early morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.
Candlelight vigil for the 6 victims of Ottawa's mass stabbing takes place Saturday
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
Trapped driver in Orleans safely extricated by firefighters following three-vehicle crash
Ottawa Fire Services says a trapped driver has been safely extricated following a three-vehicle crash in Orleans.
Brampton, Kingston, Ont. Lotto Max players could be $12.5 million richer
The two winning tickets for the $25 million Lotto Max jackpot from Friday’s draw are yet to be claimed.
Police watch probing death of man, serious injury of bystander in OPP gunfire incident
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 26-year-old man being pursued by police died and an uninvolved 76-year-old bystander was seriously injured in a gunfire exchange involving police in northeastern Ontario.
Rain prompts water safety statement for Sudbury District
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a water safety statement for Sudbury District watersheds due to the forecasted heavy rain.
Chief of largest First Nations police service in Canada under investigation for misconduct
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief of Police Roland Morrison is under investigation following misconduct allegations.
One confrimed dead in Barrie drowning
One man is dead after drowning in the water of Lake Simcoe in Barrie on Saturday Morning.
One person arrested in Midland apartment fire
A Midland man has been arrested in connection to a house fire on Tuesday.
Woman allegedly alters payroll data, transfers $210,000 to personal account
Provincial police arrested a woman in connection with a fraud investigation at a business in Collingwood.
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn't pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
Suspicious person reported at Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police are looking into a report involving a suspicious person at a Kitchener school.
VIDEO Your car doesn't have to be moving to be charged with distracted driving
Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.
Snow squall watch now in effect for parts of southern Ontario
A snow squall watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia Lambton. The regions under the watch could see anywhere from 10-15 cm of snow with reduced visibility and blowing snow on the roads.
-
VIDEO Your car doesn't have to be moving to be charged with distracted driving
Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.
-
Special weather statement ends, rain and snow in the forecast
A special weather statement for Windsor-Essex has come to an end but rain and even flurries are still in the forecast.
Transmission line issue leads to power outage for thousands in Nova Scotia
An unexpected power outage temporarily left thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity on a sunny Saturday free of inclement weather to strain the system.
Donation drive collects 4,300 items for those experiencing homelessness in Saint John
A three-week donation drive has collected more than 4,300 items for those experiencing homelessness in Saint John.
Police search for man who allegedly grabbed 10-year-old in Halifax
The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who allegedly approached a girl Friday afternoon while she walked home from school.