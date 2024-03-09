1 dead in Friday night motor vehicle collision on Highway 43

A 26-year-old Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation resident is dead after a serious motor vehicle collision that took place on Highway 43 near the Williamson Park entrance Friday night.

Valleyview RCMP responded to reports of a collision between a pickup and a quad at 7:18 p.m. When police arrived, they discovered the driver of the quad was dead on scene.

The four people in the truck were not injured.

Police say they believe that the quad was crossing Highway 43 when it made contact with the pick up truck.

Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.