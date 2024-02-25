1 dead, man on the run after crash and carjacking in southwest Edmonton Saturday

At least one person is dead and a man is on the run after a crash and car-jacking Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.

At around 9:40 p.m. RCMP were reportedly attempting to pull over a suspicious U-Haul truck in Beaumont when the truck fled.

According to police, the U-Haul then travelled north on 50 Street into Edmonton where it hit and killed a woman who was inspecting the outside of her vehicle.

Edmonton police said the U-Haul truck stopped at a gas station off 22 Avenue and 50 Street after it hit the woman. The driver then got out and stole a Honda Civic with a child inside.

Police said the child was found unharmed near 66 Street and 25 Avenue shortly after, but the driver was able to get away.

The RCMP is leading the investigation into the incident, and EPS is assisting.

Officers are still looking for the man, described as being 5'11, wearing a black hoodie with white text on the front, brown shorts and black shoes.

This man is wanted by EPS and RCMP in connection with a fatal crash and carjacking in Edmonton on Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)He was last seen driving the dark grey, four-door Honda Civic with Alberta licence plate number E98-099.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the tragic death of the innocent woman who was killed last night on 50 Street,” said EPS Det. Nigel Phillips in a Sunday night press release. "Our hearts are with her family and friends who will now have to carry on with this unfathomable loss.”

“We are doing everything we can to track down the suspect and we trust the public will help us identify and locate him as soon as possible."

This Honda Civic was stolen by a man who hit and killed a woman while driving a U-Haul truck in Edmonton Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)Multiple sources told CTV News Edmonton Sunday afternoon that a spike belt was used during the police operation, but EPS nor RCMP have confirmed that.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune, Darcy Seaton and Evan Kenny