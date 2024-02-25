1 dead, man on the run after police incident in southwest Edmonton Saturday

A woman is dead and a man is on the run after a police chase and carjacking Saturday night near 50 Street and 22 Avenue.

Around 9 p.m., RCMP were investigating a man and a woman suspected of theft in a U-Haul truck in Beaumont. When officers tried to arrest them, the truck drove away at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, the truck was seen speeding south in the northbound lanes of 50 Street and Highway 814.

The Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter was brought in to track the U-Haul, and additional RCMP units were called.

Mounties said a tire deflation device was laid on the road after the U-Haul rammed an RCMP cruiser at high speed.

The truck and three civilian vehicles hit the device.

A 45-year-old woman from Fort Saskatchewan was hit and killed by the U-Haul when she got out of her SUV after hitting the tire deflation device.

The U-Haul did not stop after hitting the woman. While driving into Edmonton, RCMP said the truck crashed into another civilian vehicle.

The man inside was taken to hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition.

The U-Haul was later found at a gas station near 50 Street and 22 Avenue. At a nearby convenience store, EPS said the man driving the U-Haul got out and stole a 2020 Honda Civic with a child inside.

This Honda Civic was stolen by a man who hit and killed a woman while driving a U-Haul truck in Edmonton Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)The child was dropped off unharmed near 66 Street and 25 Avenue and was found soon after.

The Honda Civic and the man who stole it had still not been found Sunday night.

The man is described as being 5'11, wearing a black hoodie with white text on the front, brown shorts and black shoes.

He was last seen driving the stolen dark grey, four-door 2020 Honda Civic with Alberta licence plate number E98-099.

No details were given on the woman who was in the U-Haul during the first arrest attempt in Beaumont. It is not known if she is wanted by police.

This man is wanted by EPS and RCMP in connection with a fatal crash and carjacking in Edmonton on Feb. 24, 2024. (Supplied)The RCMP is leading the investigation with assistance from EPS.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the tragic death of the innocent woman who was killed last night on 50 Street,” said EPS Det. Nigel Phillips in a Sunday night press release. "Our hearts are with her family and friends who will now have to carry on with this unfathomable loss.”

“We are doing everything we can to track down the suspect and we trust the public will help us identify and locate him as soon as possible."

RCMP said Sunday night that tire deflation devices have been used many times over many years, and a risk assessment was ongoing throughout the entire event.

No RCMP officers were hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified by RCMP.

The agency investigates the actions of law enforcement where there has been serious injury, death or allegations of police misconduct.

"The notification was made due to the police being involved in the incident and laying the spikes out, and our female victim being struck by that vehicle," said RCMP Supt. Leanne MacMillian at a media availability Sunday night.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400.

Anonymous information can be given to crime stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune, Darcy Seaton and Evan Kenny