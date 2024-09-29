1 dead, several injured in motor-vehicle collision near Calmar, Alta.

Mounties say one person is dead in the aftermath of a collision involving two vehicles south of Calmar on Sunday.

Leduc RCMP say they were called to Highway 795 at Township Road 490 around 2:17 p.m.

Officers found a Nissan Sentra and a Dodge Ram had collided.

There were three people in the Nissan.

One-- a 28-year-old female-- was declared dead at the scene.

The other two were taken to hospital-- one by ground ambulance and one by air ambulance.

STARS Air Ambulance confirms it responded to the scene and transported a critically injured male patient to Edmonton.

There were two people in the Dodge, both of whom were taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

RCMP are investigating the circumstances leading to Sunday's collision.

The Town of Calmar is located about 50 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.