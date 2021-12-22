1 death confirmed in crash west of Edmonton: RCMP
(File Photo)
One person is dead after a crash west of Edmonton Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said.
A truck and a car collided on Highway 627, west of Golden Spike road, at approximately 3 p.m., police said.
"There is at least one fatality confirmed at this time," RCMP said in a release.
Mounties are on scene investigating the crash and they're asking drivers to avoid the area.
More details to come…
