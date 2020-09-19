EDMONTON -- Police have laid a murder charge in the death of a man near Wayne Gretzky drive in July, but investigators are still looking for four other persons of interest.

Around 6 a.m. on July 25, passers-by came across an injured man in the area of 119 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

On July 26, hospital staff called the police, who determined that the man had been assaulted before he was found.

The man, who has since been identified as Tyler Lines, 38, died in hospital on Aug. 5.

An autopsy confirmed that Lines died of blunt force trauma to the head.

On Aug. 8, police released photos of five persons of interest in Lines death. One of them has since been identified.

On Sept. 18, Riad El-mir, 32, was arrested and has since been charged with first-degree murder, resisting arrest and breaching a conditional order.

Police are still looking for four other persons of interest, and are hoping by releasing the photos again, someone might recognize them and come forward with information.

They are looking for three men and one woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.