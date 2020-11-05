EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital on Thursday after an altercation in north Edmonton on Thursday.

Police were called to a home at 122 Avenue and 125 Street around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

An injured man was found at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a shot was fired but did not strike anyone.

The other people involved in the altercation left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators believe the people involved were known to each other.