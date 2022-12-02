1 hospitalized after fire in Allendale neighbourhood

Firefighters were called to Edmonton's Allendale community around 12:10 a.m. on Friday for a house fire at 6106 106 Street.

When they arrived, the Edmonton Police Service was already on scene.

Fire fighters upgraded the blaze to a second-alarm fire.

A total of 11 crews worked to get the fire under control by 1 a.m.

The fire was declared out at 4:38 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Four cats also died as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says police are also investigating the fire.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived at the house at 5:30 a.m., fire crews had already finished their work and city crews were boarding the building up.