EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital after a fire at an Oliver area condo building on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at the Riverview Towers building at 100 Avenue and 117 Street around 1:30 p.m.

The fire was contained to a single unit on the 15th floor. The occupant of that suite was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

The firefighter in charge of the scene said the biggest challenge was the fact that the fire was so high off the ground.

“There are a lot of complications getting to the floor itself and getting the water supply there. The guys did a great job getting there swiftly to get the patient out of the suite,” said District Chief Grant Johnson of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

All residents except the occupant of the affected suite are expected to be able to return to their units immediately.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.